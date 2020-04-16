MOVIES

Farhan Akhtar Recites Coronavirus Version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's Poem 'Zinda Ho Tum'

Farhan Akhtar has released a parody version of the famous poem from his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to describe people's live in quarantine.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar has taken the poem Zinda Ho Tum, from his hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and modified it to describe people's lives during the coronavirus outbreak. The actor-filmmaker delivered a message about staying safe during the pandemic by adding a bit of humour to the poem.

Here are a few lines of what he recited:

Chehron par apne mask pehen rahe ho toh zinda ho tum

Houseparty pe yaaron se baat kar rahe ho toh zinda ho tum

Chheenkon ke jhonkon se door rehna seekho

Bheedon mein shamil hone ko nahi kehna seekho

The original poem, written by his father Javed Akhtar, became a theme of sorts for the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Also starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif, the film was a story of three friends facing their fears and learning to make the most of their lives.

Farhan is fairly active on Instagram and his social distancing days seem to be filled with a lot of playtime with his dog. He and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have been spending their quarantine days together and the two keep posting adorable photos and videos with their pet Tyson.

A few days back, Farhan also sang a song from his album for his followers.

