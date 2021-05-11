Farhan Akhtar Responds to Troll Who Called Him ‘VIP Brat’ for Getting Vaccine at Drive-in Centre

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the first drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai a few days back. The facility administers COVID-19 vaccine doses to people in their own vehicles. Recently, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar got his first jab at the drive-in vaccination centre in Andheri. Since the actor shared the update on his Twitter handle, he has been facing flak on social media for using the facility. Lately, the actor broke his silence and slammed the troll with a befitting reply.

On May 8, Farhan had updated his fans about getting the first jab using drive-in facility through a post on Twitter. Soon, he was trolled by people for using VIP access, claiming the facility is reserved for senior citizens and physically challenged and he is neither of the two.

Among several others who questioned Farhan were the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) and Ameet Satam,MLA from Andheri West.

"Thought the drive in was only for 60+ citizens. Did bmc open it for all age categories. Can anyone enlighten,” tweeted the LOCA, while MLA of Andheri West questioned BMC to clarify the criteria of vaccination at drive-ins that enabled the actor to get the jab.

Finally, the actor opened and responded to the tweets. “The drive in is for 45 + …now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone,” he snapped at the troll who called him a ‘VIP brat’ and criticised him for turning out for vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60 plus citizens.

Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe. ✊🏽— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 8, 2021

The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021

BMC has started the first-of-its-kind drive in vaccination centre at Kohinoor Parking Lot on JK Sawant Marg near Shivaji Park in Dadar (West) on May 4 to cater to senior citizens and specially-abled citizens. Later, it was open for open for 45 plus specially-abled for the second dose.

Meanwhile, Farhan’s upcoming flick Toofan which was earlier set to release on Amazon Prime on May 21 has been postponed. The movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

Lately, Farhan released the official statement of postponing his film on social media. He informed that in light of the severity of the situation, the makers have decided to postpone the release date of Toofan until the situation improves.

