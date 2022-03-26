Farhan Akhtar Reveals His First Date with Shibani Dandekar Was 'Awkward'

Film producer, actor, and singer Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with his partner and actress Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony on February 19. The recent Instagram posts shared by the actor are quite romantic and give us a glimpse into his love affair. However, their first date was quite the opposite of what we see on social media today.

Speaking to Indian Express, the filmmaker spilled the details of the ‘awkward’ first date he had with Shibani. Describing what a perfect date for him is, Farhan said that it is when the other person does all the talking. He added that Shibani also shares this opinion, however he also described how their first date went.

“It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’T say anything," he said.

Advertisement

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of reality show I Can Do It which premiered in 2015. The actor played the host of the show, while Shibani was among the participants along with Mandira Bedi, Bharti Singh, VJ Bani and more. Although nothing much happened in the public eye for quite some time after that, an Instagram post shared by Shibani in 2018 was a soft reveal of the man she was dating. The 40-year-old actress shared a picture on the social media platform where she was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man. While Shibani looked back at the camera, it was only the man’s back that was visible. However, it was not long that many started speculating that it was indeed Farhan walking with Shibani.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnMCYlbFZW9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

By December 2018, Farhan also made his relationship with Shibani Instagram official. Farhan shared a cute post where he was seen holding his girlfriend close to him. He had shared two pictures, the first one showed Shibani hiding her face and was all smiles for the camera in the second. Farhan had captioned the image, “Now you see her. Now you don’t Shibani Dandekar Thank you Gina Shetty Tarun Shetty for a lovely evening."

Earlier in February, the couple finally became husband and wife.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.