Farhan Akhtar Reveals How His Daughters Reacted to News of Divorce with Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar revealed in an interview that it was difficult for him to break the news of his divorce to his daughters Shakya and Akira.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar Reveals How His Daughters Reacted to News of Divorce with Adhuna Bhabani
Image: Yogen Shah

Farhan Akhtar shocked the world when he announced his divorce to long-time partner and wife Adhuna Bhabani, also a professional hair-stylist. The couple announced their separation in 2016, and was granted the divorce in 2017. While the ex-couple still maintains a cordial relationship, Akhtar revealed in an interview to Pinkvilla that it was difficult for him to break the news to his daughters Shakya and Akira.

As told by The Sky Is Pink star in his interview, it is always the best to be honest with the kids. He said, “Nothing is easy. Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn’t want to hear is never going to be easy. The thing that your child expects you and by you doing it, you will realise that this is what you expect from them. If you can be honest with your child, they are not dumb or stupid.”

“They understand way more than you and I can imagine. They have a sense of energy of how their parents are feeling. As long as you don’t lie to them and you feel ‘it’s okay, I have told them, they can now do whatever’, things will come around. Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. May be not at the moment, but you just have to be honest with them and in turn, they will be honest with you,” the Rock On actor added.

Farhan Akhtar, who will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, is currently dating model Shibani Dandekar.

