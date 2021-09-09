Farhan Akhtar Reveals How Salim-Javed Split Affected the Kids in Both Families

Farhan Akhtar, the actor and filmmaker, is the latest star to appear on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch: Season 2. Farhan and Arbaaz, the sons of the once-famous Salim-Javed duo, discussed their dads' departure from the successful collaboration and how it impacted them. Furthermore, Farhan also responded to some of the nastiest remarks thrown his way on a show known for celebrities discussing social media usage and the criticism they endure from trolls.

While the show began with Arbaaz and Farhan both reading remarks written by trolls from cue cards, Arbaaz promptly told his guest that they would now be discussing their dads. When he asked Farhan about his and sister Zoya Akhtar's response to the Salim-Javed separation at the time, the actor answered that he finds it remarkable as nothing ever trickled down to them.

The actor also stated that he had no idea when the separation happened. After almost a year, he realised that his Salim uncle no longer visits their home. "I'm still not sure. Hats off to you if you know," he told Arbaaz. Agreeing with what Farhan said, Arbaaz went on to add that he was around 14 when the duo separated. While he understood that the relationship has fallen off and meetings were placed seldom, it never truly harmed them personally, reported TOI.

During one of the show's segments, Arbaaz read a troll's comment on Farhan, who labelled him a failed actor and stated that Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is his only claim to fame. "Through this flop hero, you got to know the narrative of Milkha Ji, I am satisfied with that," the actor responded to the message.

It is no secret that in the 1970s and 1980s, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar formed the very successful screenplay duo Salim-Javed. They are considered the finest screenwriters in Hindi cinema and collaborated on 24 films, 22 of which were in Hindi and two in Kannada. Their collaborations revolutionised Hindi cinema at the time, and they produced immensely popular films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewar, Don, and Kranti.

