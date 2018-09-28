GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan may want to play it safe but Bollywood is silent no more. Actors are believing, supporting Tanushree Dutta.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
Tanushree Dutta is best known for her work in films Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol and Good Boy, Bad Boy. (Image: Instagram/Tanushree Dutta)
Loading...
Accused veteran actor Nana Patekar has laughed off Tanushree Dutta’s sexual abuse allegations against him. Even superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan — who are usually vocal about women safety and gender equality — have evaded commenting on the controversy.

However, actors Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna have come out in support of the 34-year-old actor who first accused Nana of misbehaving with her 10 years ago in 2008.

Read: Sui Dhaaga Movie Review
Read: Pataakha Movie Review

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.”




Retweeting Farhan's tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors."




Lauding Tanushree for her courage, Richa Chadha tweeted, “It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.”




Calling out trolls to check facts before spewing online hate on Tanushree, Twinkle Khanna retweeted journalist Janice Sequeira’s first-person account of the incident and wrote, “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”




Swara Bhasker, meanwhile, tweeted a video in support of Tanushree and wrote #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta alongside.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...