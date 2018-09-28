Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan may want to play it safe but Bollywood is silent no more. Actors are believing, supporting Tanushree Dutta.
Tanushree Dutta is best known for her work in films Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol and Good Boy, Bad Boy. (Image: Instagram/Tanushree Dutta)
However, actors Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna have come out in support of the 34-year-old actor who first accused Nana of misbehaving with her 10 years ago in 2008.
Read: Sui Dhaaga Movie Review
Read: Pataakha Movie Review
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.”
This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018
Retweeting Farhan's tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors."
Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors https://t.co/ia82UsCkkq— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 28, 2018
Lauding Tanushree for her courage, Richa Chadha tweeted, “It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.”
It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018
Calling out trolls to check facts before spewing online hate on Tanushree, Twinkle Khanna retweeted journalist Janice Sequeira’s first-person account of the incident and wrote, “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”
Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018
Swara Bhasker, meanwhile, tweeted a video in support of Tanushree and wrote #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta alongside.
#IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta https://t.co/slMxDwcGWx— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 27, 2018
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
- Parineeti Chopra is a Stunning Pool Baby in Filmfare’s New Cover. See Pics