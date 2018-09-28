Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

Accused veteran actor Nana Patekar has laughed off Tanushree Dutta’s sexual abuse allegations against him. Even superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan — who are usually vocal about women safety and gender equality — have evaded commenting on the controversy.However, actors Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna have come out in support of the 34-year-old actor who first accused Nana of misbehaving with her 10 years ago in 2008.Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.”Retweeting Farhan's tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors."Lauding Tanushree for her courage, Richa Chadha tweeted, “It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.”Calling out trolls to check facts before spewing online hate on Tanushree, Twinkle Khanna retweeted journalist Janice Sequeira’s first-person account of the incident and wrote, “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”Swara Bhasker, meanwhile, tweeted a video in support of Tanushree and wrote #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta alongside.