Farhan Akhtar Says All Are Asking Him Only This Question Since His Ms Marvel Cameo: 'I'm Not Allowed...'

“When is Don 3 coming?” isn’t the only question Farhan Akhtar has to deal with going forward. With his recent Marvel Cinematic Universe debut via Ms. Marvel episode 4, Farhan has revealed that he is tackling a new question from friends and family (and even fans). For the unversed, Farhan played the role of Waleed in the series, introducing Kamala Khan to her scandalous great-grandmother.

Although his role was short, he has paved the way for speculations about his future in the MCU. Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Farhan revealed that his fate in MCU has drawn major attention due to his character’s cliffhanging ending. Everyone around him wants to know if Waleed is dead or if he would return in the future.

“Whether it is my family or my friends, my kids and their friends, everyone like you is very excited to have seen me on this show. All the same question – Is Waleed actually dead? They are still asking me that and I am not allowed to answer it,” he said.

Addressing the length of his role, Farhan added, “People are enjoying and what’s most important is that people must enjoy the show and they should enjoy Kamala’s journey. I think that’s what’s important. And that is what is happening from episode 1. People have been invested in the show. For us, it is really exciting because it is culturally representing us. It makes it very special. And that was the most exciting part for me being involved with the show. Because of what the show represents.”

Farhan’s first look in the MCU series was released when Ms Marvel began airing. In a teaser released last month, Farhan was seen wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red. He sports a full-grown beard and long tresses which are tied back into a pony.

Ms Marvel starring Iman Vellani, MMatt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Nimra Bucha, Samina Ahmad, Fawad Khan and Aramis Knight among others is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

