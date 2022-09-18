Farhan Akhtar Says He's Been Fan of Shabana Azmi's Dancing in Sweet Birthday Wish for Actress

Shabana Azmi is one of India’s most acclaimed actresses. She is known for her portrayals of distinctive, often unconventional female characters across several genres in films like Ankur, Nishant, Arth and many more have been lauded by critics and audiences alike. As the actor celebrates her 72nd birthday today, she received wishes from friends and family members, including actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

On Sunday, the Rock On actor took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture with Shabana Azmi. In the snap, the actor can be seen breaking into a fun dance step while the veteran actress joins her son with a bouquet in her hand.

Along with the picture, Farhan wrote, “Happy Birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together.”

Interestingly, Parvarish, a Manmohan Desai directorial crime drama film from 1977 featured the song Sambhal Jaye Zara in which Shabana danced alongside Neetu Kapoor (then Neetu Singh).

Apart from Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra has also wished the legendary actress. She wrote in her Instagram stories, “Happy Birthday Shabana Ma’am. I hope your day is as amazing as you.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in a cameo role in Ms Marvel, a Bisha K Ali directorial miniseries based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. It follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old fangirl of the Avengers who struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers. Farhan Akhtar essayed the character of Waleed, the leader of the Red Daggers, a group of vigilantes who wear red bandanas and wield throwing knives.

Now Farhan is ready to don the director’s cap again with his most anticipated directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The coming of age buddy travel film would feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Jee Le Zaraa is written by Zoya Akhtar and shooting is expected to start in 2023.

