Farhan Akhtar Says Shibhani Dandekar is 'Too Much Cuteness' in This Throwback Video And We Agree
Shibhani Dandekar recently posted a throwback video of herself singing two old songs, which invited adorable comments from the film fraternity. The top one came from none other than beau Farhan Akhtar.
Farhan Akhtar Says Shibhani Dandekar is 'Too Much Cuteness' In A Throwback Video, And We Agree!
Anchor-Singer-Model Shibani Dandekar is a woman of various talents. When it comes to facing the camera, the gorgeous lady knows how to do it. Her latest throwback video proves how she's been good at it since a young age.
On Saturday, Shibhani shared an old video of herself in which she sings two songs. One was Jaane Kaha Mera Jigar Gaya Ji from the Mr. & Mrs. ’55 (1995) and the other one, the title track of the movie Satte Pe Satta (1982). In her caption, she explains the motif when the video was shot as a part of her caption reads, “Basically my dad had a new video camera and I was the subject he was constantly shooting! This was the result!”
While we can see how she had an inclination towards singing from a young age and was gifted with a melodious voice too, Shibani was no shy kid as she faces the camera like a pro. While Shibhani’s Instagram is full of pictures in her bold and beautiful avatar, the video introduces us to her cuter and younger version. Among the first ones to comment on the video was beau Farhan Akhtar. He commented, "too much cuteness," and we agree. The two made their relationship official on Instagram, and are often seen posting pictures with each other. The two are also spotted at events often and recently walked the ramp together for designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations my beautiful friend @payalsinghal 20 years of PAYAL SINGHAL and what a way to celebrate ⭐️❤️ @faroutakhtar A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on
Vishal Dadlani was in laughter and commented, "Hahahahahahahahahahahaha, I bet you sing those songs exactly the same way now, @shibanidandekar ! What a little cutie!!!" Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi pointed out her cute lisp and commented, "Koi Falak nai Albattta ❤️! Cutesssst."
