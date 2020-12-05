Farhan Akhtar Shares Adorable Pic with Pet Dog Jimmy, Shivani Dandekar Shows Love in Comments

Rocking the long hair and salt and pepper beard look, Farhan Akhtar shared an adorable picture with his pet dog Jimmy. The picture has Instagram users drooling over the cute post in which Jeremy can be seen licking the actor's hand.

What makes the moment more delightful is that the photo was taken by Farhan's daughter Akira, as he has credited it to her. Farhan shared it with the caption, "Jimmy got Jokes." Check out the picture below:

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from showering love on the happy picture and so did the actor’s girlfriend Shivani Dandekar, who commented “fav boys” and added a blue heart emoji. Farhan and Shivani are among the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood industry right now. The pair has been together for more than a year now, and can’t seem to get enough of each other.

Both Farhan and Shibani, don't shy away from expressing their feelings for each other on social media. Both the actors openly display their love and appreciation for each other in their posts that are too hard to miss. Farhan and Shivani’s Instagram accounts are filled with their pictures together, setting up celebrity couple goals, most recent being their pictures from Maldives trip. Both of them, a few weeks ago, shared the happy pictures and videos from their romantic getaway.

Currently, Farhan Akhtar is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Toofan’, its official trailer was shared earlier this year in January. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan plays a national-level boxer in the sports drama. The film was all set to be released on September 18, however, the global Covid19 pandemic has postponed it and the new release date has yet to be announced.