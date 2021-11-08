Farhan Akhtar Shares an Adorable Picture of Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The couple often teases their fans with mushy pictures and never fails to shower praises on each other’s work. Recently, Farhan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Shibani. In the picture, she is seen holding their pet dog. “Tell us the joke too @shibanidandekar #jimstagram ❤️," he wrote alongside the picture.

Shiban took to the comments section and said, “The joke is we are leaving you all alone to deal with Tyson! enjoy!"

Farhan and Shibani have been together for a while, therefore, every now and then the couple encounters the marriage question. Even their fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. However, in a recent interview, Shibani talked about her “biggest learning" from living with her longtime boyfriend Farhan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shibani Dandekar said she spends “a lot of time" doing things together with Farhan Akhtar, adding: “And then when you need your space, do things on your own. That’s so important." The actress shared her biggest takeaway from sharing space with Farhan during the lockdown: “The biggest learning in this process was just the idea of balance and just respecting each other’s routine and what both people need."

