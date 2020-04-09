Farhan Akhtar Shares Hilarious Video of Shibhani Dandekar's Failed Attempt to Scare Their Pet Dog

VJ and model Shibani Dandekar is spending her lockdown time with beau Farhan Akhtar and his daughter Akira. The couple is busy having some family time amid all the chaos caused due to coronavirus pandemic.

Farhan’s family is incomplete without his dog Tyson. On Wednesday, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared a video on his Instagram, capturing a hilarious interaction between Shibani and Tyson.

In the video, Shibani tries to scare Tyson by making weird sounds, but the pooch keeps playing with her. At the end of the video, Tyson barks and leaves the model scared. We can also hear Akira saying in the background, “Did you get scared?”

“Every action has an equal and opposite reaction #tystagram @shibanidandekar,” Farhan shared the video of his two flatmates with an apt caption.

Shibani too shared the same video with the caption, “Me trying different tricks to stop Tyson from biting me ALL DAMN DAY!! sound on watch till the end! Jokes on me. #lockdownvibe”

Her sister VJ Anusha also commented on the video, writing, “Hahahahahahaha this is what you used to do to me when I was little... I feel you ty [Tyson]!”

It hasn’t been long since the couple welcomed the canine in their family. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor posted a picture of sleepy Tyson with a toy. “Here’s the littlest entry into the family... Think we should call her Sleepyhead?? #puppylife #adoptastray #doglovers”

