Farhan Akhtar Shares Photo of His 'Forever Co-Traveller' Shibani Dandekar Ahead of Wedding on Feb 21

In his recent Instagram post, Bollywood actor and producer Farhan Akhtar is showering his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar with love and compliments. The 48-year-old actor shared a picture of Shibani on the social media platform earlier on Tuesday. The two pictures captured Shibani in a candid moment as she sat next to Farhan wearing a black face mask.

Farhan shared the two pictures of Shibani in her natural look on Instagram and described her as his “forever co-traveller.” Shibani, who is soon to tie the knot with Farhan, replied in the comments, “My forever favourite in everything.” Farhan’s followers and fans have also been complimenting the couple. A fan commented, “Wishing forever to you two.”

Shibani and Farhan have been painting the town red with their love and never miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media. Considering that the post comes during valentine’s week, makes it all the more special.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Farhan and Shibani will soon be taking their relationship to the next level. The report quoted a source close to the couple stating that Farhan and Shibani will be registering for their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. In another report by Bombay Times, Farhan’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed that the wedding is taking place later this month.

Earlier in January, Shibani had dedicated a classy Instagram post to Farhan on the occasion of his 48th birthday. The couple looked dapper in all-black outfits while they posed for the camera. Shibani shared the picture on Instagram and added in the caption, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you forever. Happy birthday.”

