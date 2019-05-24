English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are on Top of the Couple Fashion Game, This Picture is Proof
Shibani Dandekar was dressed in a pink tulle gown for her recent London outing, which invited comparisons with Kendall Jenner's gown at the amfAR gala.
Image: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Instagram pages continue to be a visual delight, with new additions of the couple's latest photos every day. Posing together as a couple, or solo, they are showing the world how to be in love and flaunt it, one fashionable photo at a time.
The actor-filmmaker and the TV show host have been dating for nearly a year now, and ever since they went public with their relationship on social media, their respective feeds have filled up with photos of each other. From beach vacations to poolside pictures, Farhan and Shibani haven't shied away from showing their love for each other, without ever expressly confirming their relationship.
Posing for photos together is one activity they seem to enjoy together, and make a fantastic job of it. And going by the latest photos Shibani has posted on Instagram, they have done it once again. The photos show Shibani dressed up for a formal engagement, in a bright pink off-shoulder tulle dress and Farhan looking dapper in a black bow tie and three-piece suit. They two of them struck a stylish pose together, looking away from each other, into the distance.
The photos were taken in London, where the couple was to attend an event. Shibani shared a video of them leaving for the event in her Instagram stories. The photos were flooded by comments of admirers as well as Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, who gushed over her dress and how pretty she was looking. Some fans even compared Shibani's dress with that of Kendall Jenner at the amfAR gala held on Thursday.
Tulle dresses have been a big rage at Cannes this season, with actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone dressing up in layers of it for their red carpet outings at the film festival. Kendall Jenner was seen taking a trend forward at the annual fundraiser at the French Riviera on Thursday.
