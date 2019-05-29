English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Continue to Rule Instagram with Mushy Pics, Here’s Latest Proof
Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s latest loved-up images from London.
Image: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Instagram accounts continue to be a visual trove, with new their photos coming along every now and then. Much to the delight of their fans worldwide, they are real posers and now even they admit it.
Both Farhan and Shibani took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of them posing for selfies while waiting at a Balenciaga store in London. Farhan wrote “Posers” on one of the photos.
Notably, while in London, the two attended the Indian Cricket Heroes, a special event, which was a gathering of Bollywood stars and some of the biggest names in cricket, including Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao.
For the gala, Farhan wore a black tuxedo and Shibani a bubble-gum pink tulle gown. They even shared pictures of their appearance on Instagram, which went viral in no time.
In London, Farhan and Shibani have also been training with former kickboxing champion Drew Neal and have been exploring the city. Farhan will play a boxer in his forthcoming film, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan.
Farhan and Shibani have been dating for over a year now. Ever since they went public with their relationship, their respective social media feeds have filled up with photos of each other. From beach vacations to poolside pictures, they haven't shied away from showing their love for each other.
