Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Continue to Rule Instagram with Mushy Pics, Here’s Latest Proof

Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s latest loved-up images from London.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Continue to Rule Instagram with Mushy Pics, Here’s Latest Proof
Image: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
Loading...
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Instagram accounts continue to be a visual trove, with new their photos coming along every now and then. Much to the delight of their fans worldwide, they are real posers and now even they admit it.

Both Farhan and Shibani took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of them posing for selfies while waiting at a Balenciaga store in London. Farhan wrote “Posers” on one of the photos.

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 3.04.10 PM

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 2.36.09 PM

Notably, while in London, the two attended the Indian Cricket Heroes, a special event, which was a gathering of Bollywood stars and some of the biggest names in cricket, including Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao.

For the gala, Farhan wore a black tuxedo and Shibani a bubble-gum pink tulle gown. They even shared pictures of their appearance on Instagram, which went viral in no time.





In London, Farhan and Shibani have also been training with former kickboxing champion Drew Neal and have been exploring the city. Farhan will play a boxer in his forthcoming film, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan.



Farhan and Shibani have been dating for over a year now. Ever since they went public with their relationship, their respective social media feeds have filled up with photos of each other. From beach vacations to poolside pictures, they haven't shied away from showing their love for each other.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram