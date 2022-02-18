Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Drive Off to Khandala for Wedding; Anusha Dandekar Accompanies Them

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding preparations are in full swing and the celebrations have already kick-started with the Mehendi ceremony on February 16. On Friday afternoon, the actor-filmmaker was seen driving off to Khandala with Shibani for their wedding. The ceremony will reportedly take place on Saturday, February 19 and it will be followed by a registered wedding on Monday, February 21. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar was also seen entering Farhan’s house.

Take a look at the photos and the videos:

Meanwhile, reports come in that Farhan has a special performance in store for Shibani for the Sangeet ceremony. According to India Today, the filmmaker will be performing a special song for his fiance at the sangeet ceremony. Moreover, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and her friends also have a special performance planned for her. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is close to the Dandekar sisters will also be performing, as per the reports.

Further reports state that Farhan and Shibani will have a simple wedding function in presence of their close friends and family members. The traditional wedding will apparently be followed by a court marriage which will take place on Monday, February 21.

Meanwhile, the venue for their Mehendi ceremony was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to this, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two parted ways in 2017.

On the film front, Farhan is set to return to the directorial chair with his next titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

