Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Enjoy Musical Date Night with Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan

Indian music composer Shankar Mahadevan turned 53 on March 3. Many celebrities from the Bollywood film fraternity wished the celebrated vocalist on social media. Mahadevan’s birthday gala was attended by his friends and colleagues from the industry.

It was a double celebration for Mahadevan and his family as it also marked his first day in a new home. Hence, he invited all his friends for a house-warming party too.

The invitee list included Ustad Zakir Hussain, Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Akhtar, Shekhar Ravjiani, Prasoon Joshi (lyricist), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, among others. Among the guests were, Farhan Akhtar who came with ladylove Shibani Dandekar to wish his beloved artist.

Farhan took to his Instagram account to share a group photo.

While Farhan looked dapper in a black kurta with matching jacket and white pyjama. On the other hand, Shibani looked stunning in a pink dress. The Rock On star posted a clip from the party where he is seen playing the table with Ustad Zakir Hussain holding the mic for Farhan.

Salim Merchant, who shares his birthday with Shankar Mahadevan and Gino Banks, also shared a special post for his fellow birthday boys.

An ecstatic Harshdeep took to the photo-sharing platform to share a dreamy moment from the evening.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Is it a Dream or Did this really happen last night!! *Error! Filename not specified. Someone please pinch me. Thank you USTAAD #ZakirHussain Ji. Thank you dear @shivammahadevan for capturing this extremely special moment!! “

On the acting front, Farhan is gearing for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. The film will release on October 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

