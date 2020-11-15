News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Find Their 'Happy Place' in Maldives

credit - Shibani Dandekar Instagram

credit - Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with her beau, actor Farhan Akhtar from Maldives.

On Sunday, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with her beau, actor Farhan Akhtar.

In the image, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying pool time as they look at the breathtaking view of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean. "Happy place @faroutakhtar," Shibani captioned the image along with a star emoji on Instagram.

A day ago, Farhan posted a picture of Shibani and his daughter, Akiraa, jumping in joy on the beaches of Maldives on social media. "Beach-o-beech ???? @akiraakhtar @shibanidandekar #faroutdoors #maldives #mightaswelljump," he wrote alongside the picture.

Farhan and Shibani started dating a couple of years ago. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan, which is a boxing drama. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...