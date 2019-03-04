LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

The latest buzz suggests that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are engaged.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
Image credits: Instagram/Yogen Shah
Their sizzling public appearances have fuelled romance speculation for months now. And, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar helped a little to drive away the rumours of their alleged affair with their social media PDA and frequent outings. Farhan decided to let the world know about his woman when he made first public appearance with her at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Mumbai last month. Ever since, he has consistently been sharing love-filled pictures with Shibani on his Instagram.

Now, Farhan has shared a picture of them flaunting rings on their respective ring finger. The post has left netizens wondering if the two are engaged already.

"There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little," Farhan captioned the picture.



Speaking to Mid-Day, Shibani recently broke her silence over their dating rumours. She said that she didn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status.

"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said.

Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.

