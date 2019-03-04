English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
The latest buzz suggests that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are engaged.
Image credits: Instagram/Yogen Shah
Loading...
Their sizzling public appearances have fuelled romance speculation for months now. And, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar helped a little to drive away the rumours of their alleged affair with their social media PDA and frequent outings. Farhan decided to let the world know about his woman when he made first public appearance with her at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Mumbai last month. Ever since, he has consistently been sharing love-filled pictures with Shibani on his Instagram.
Now, Farhan has shared a picture of them flaunting rings on their respective ring finger. The post has left netizens wondering if the two are engaged already.
"There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little," Farhan captioned the picture.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Shibani recently broke her silence over their dating rumours. She said that she didn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status.
"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Now, Farhan has shared a picture of them flaunting rings on their respective ring finger. The post has left netizens wondering if the two are engaged already.
"There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little," Farhan captioned the picture.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Shibani recently broke her silence over their dating rumours. She said that she didn't need the feel to make any announcement about her relationship status.
"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said.
Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool Held at Everton to Surrender Top Spot in Premier League
- Du Plessis, Tahir Star as South Africa Cruise to Eight-wicket Win in Johannesburg
- Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film
- Mandhana-Led India Look to Defy Odds Against Fancied England in T20Is
- Identical Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Abhinandan Went Viral After His Release
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results