Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Strike a Romantic Pose in the Pool While Holidaying in Ko Samui
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been sharing photos from their beach holiday, and the latest one was from the poolside in Ko Samui.
Image: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for his upcoming release The Sky Is Pink, recently took to his Instagram account to post an exotic picture with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. In the picture, the couple can be seen chilling in the pool.
Farhan shows off his fit body in a pair of shorts, while Shibani looks ravishing in a red bikini. Both sport an enviable sun tan which is proof they have been having a lot of fun on the beach on their holiday. The photograph was shared by Farhan alongwith a romantic caption, "At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar #poolheads #kohsamui #FarOutdoors"
A few days back Shibani had posted a picture of herself on a large hammock on the sea, soaking up the sun. "#thatbrowngirl getting browner," she captioned the image.
Farhan and Shibani are one of those hottest couples in B-Town who know how to balance their personal and professional lives well. The duo, who made their first public appearance together last year at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, have been together for more than a year now.
When the actor-filmmaker was asked about his relationship with Shibani in a chat show earlier, he said, "She is very pretty and she is an amazing woman. It has been very special last year. We have been getting to know each other. I couldn't be happier."
On making their relationship public on social media, he further added, "Have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don't know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don't want to go crazy and people are like, 'Please, bas karo!'"
On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit theaters on October 11, 2019. Besides this, Farhan is also busy preparing for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.
