Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to Soon Tie Wedding Knot? What we Know so Far

Actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar and VJ Shibani Dandekar, who have been dating for over three years, are all set to tie the wedding knot in the next few days.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that the couple was planning to get married in March 2022. But now, the latest is that Farhan and Shibani have preponed their wedding and will now exchange vows on January 9, Farhan’s birthday. The actor-director will celebrate his 48th birthday this year.

The couple will get married in the presence of family and friends in an intimate wedding ceremony. The preparations for the wedding ceremony have already started, for the date of the marriage has been preponed.

The couple has finalised their wedding day outfits. However, nothing regarding their marriage has been confirmed yet.

A close aide to the couple said, “Farhan and Shibani have decided to take their relationship a step further and tie a marriage knot. The wedding ceremony has been decided to be kept private, which will be attended only by family and close friends from the film industry.”

Farhan and Shibani regularly post pictures together, expressing love for each other. This is going to be Farhan’s second marriage.

In 2000, Farhan married her long-time girlfriend Adhuna Bhabani. They parted ways in 2017. Farhan also has a 21-year-old daughter with his first wife.

