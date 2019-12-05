Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farhan Akhtar Undergoes Freezing Cryotherapy Treatment with Shibani Dandekar, See Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently underwent cryotherapy treatment. It is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.

IANS

Updated:December 5, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar Undergoes Freezing Cryotherapy Treatment with Shibani Dandekar, See Pics
Image: Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently underwent cryotherapy treatment. Sharing a picture of the treatment, Farhan on Tuesday took to Instagram Story and wrote: "Cryotherapy.. The cold never bothered me anyway (sic)."

In the image, Farhan is seen undergoing the treatment at an extremely low temperature.

For those who don't know, cryotherapy is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.

Apart from pictures, Shibani also posted the videos from her cold therapy session, saying "can't tell you guys how good this felt if you are training like a best to this".

Shibani underwent the treatment for three minutes at minus 130 degrees.

Farhan, Shibani have freezing 'cryotherapy' treatment.

Star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently underwent cryotherapy treatment. Sharing a picture of the treatment, Farhan on Tuesday took to Instagram Story and wrote: "Cryotherapy.. The cold never bothered me anyway."

On the film front, Farhan is currently busing shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofan" in which he is playing a boxer."

