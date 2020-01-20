Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Visit Ailing Shabana Azmi in Hospital, See Pics

Shabana Azmi met with an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The actresses car crashed into a truck from the rear as both the vehicles were moving towards Mumbai. Both Shabana and her driver were rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Javed Akhtar, who was following behind in a separate car remained unharmed. He recently informed that Shabana is currently in ICU but is out of danger and all reports are positive. Now, pictures of Zoya Akhtar, Farhan and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar outside the hospital have surfaced on the Internet. Take a look:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express their concern for Shabana Azmi and wished her a speedy recovery. A number of celebrities from the film fraternity like -- Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon among others too shared good wishes.

Shabana recently celebrated the 75th birthday of her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. The two were spotted in various parties hosted in honour of Javed's special day. Many pictures of eventful nights made rounds on social media.

