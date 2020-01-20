Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Visit Shabana Azmi in Hospital, Alia Bhatt Suffering from Back Injury

Shabana Azmi met with an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Both Shabana and her driver were rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Pictures of Zoya Akhtar, Farhan and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar outside the hospital have surfaced on the Internet.

Read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Visit Ailing Shabana Azmi in Hospital, See Pics

Alia Bhatt has informed her fans that she is suffering from a back injury. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of herself lying in the bed with her cat Eddie. "Selfie time with mommy cause she's hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am," she wrote.

Read: Alia Bhatt Hurts Her Back, Informs Fans by Sharing Pic on Instagram

Recently rumour mills started churning after a promo of Indian Idol 11 showed that judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot on February 14. Now Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan has reacted to the marriage rumours.

Read: Udit Narayan Opens up About Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar Wedding Rumours

Saif Ali Khan seems to have irked his fans with his comments on the film Tanhaji during an interview. In a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Saif says while referring to the film, "I don't think this is history. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

Read: Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Saying 'Don’t Think There Was a Concept of India Till the British Gave it One'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana had a nasty enmity, which they hugged it out at the end of Khurana's stint in the reality show. However, with a recent interview after the Family Week, Shehnaz Gill's father Santok Singh might have caused trouble after he blamed Khurana for his daughter's negative mental health.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Responds to Suicide Comment by Shehnaz Gill's Father

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.