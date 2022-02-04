Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Bride-To-Be Spends Evening With Karisma Kapoor and Girl Gang

Bollywood is gearing for its first wedding of the year. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are getting married later this month. The news was confirmed by Farhan’s father, lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar in a recent interview. While little is known about their wedding, it has been confirmed that the wedding will take place on February 21. Soon after the wedding news was confirmed, pictures of Shibani spending an evening with her friends surfaced on social media.

The actress-presenter spent a fun evening with her girl-gang at a house party. In the pictures, the gorgeous bride-to-be was seen wearing a black dress and posing with her friends. The party was also attended by Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. Shibani, Karisma and Amrita posed for a couple of pictures together along with their common friends.

Shibani and Farhan have been dating since 2018. They often share pictures together on their respective social media accounts and shower each other with love. Last month, on Farhan’s birthday, Shibani had shared a couple of pictures with Farhan and wrote, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet⭐️Love you FOREVER 🖐🏾❤️ Happy birthday x🎈 @faroutakhtar." Farhan replied, “Love you Shu."

In August last year, on her 42nd birthday, Shibani revealed she had inked Farhan’s name on her neck. Sharing a picture of the same on Instagram, she wrote, “Had such a special bday with special friends and this special guy (Farhan)!" before adding, “#42 I’m ready for you .. let’s go!"

Meanwhile, Javed told Bombay Times that the couple has handed over the wedding planner to the experts and that the cards haven’t been sent out yet. However, the wedding ceremony is going to be small owing to the ongoing pandemic. “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.