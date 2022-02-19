CHANGE LANGUAGE
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Anusha, Rhea Chakraborty, Others Reach Khandala

Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty and others arrive at Khandala

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will get married in Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. The guests have started coming in.

Srijita Sen

Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will finally tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar today in an intimate ceremony. The wedding will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse and guests have already started coming in. The celebrations will not have more than 50 guests, according to ETimes. Till now, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have arrived at the wedding venue in Khandala.

Take a look at the photos:

Shibani Dandekar’s sister Anusha arrives for the wedding
Anusha waves at the paparazzi and flaunts her beautiful mehendi design
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is close to the Dandekar sisters, arrive at Khandala farmhouse
Rhea Chakraborty can be seen dressed in white pastels
Ehsaan Noorani arrives at the venue and treats the paparazzi with a smile
Other guests arrive at the venue. All photos by Viral Bhayani

Apart from them, their confirmed wedding guest list includes Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, and Ritesh Sidwani, as per India Today.in.

Although the couple is yet to share photos of their pre-wedding functions, Shibani, the bride-to-be, is giving everybody a glimpse of how things are unfolding laden with celebratory emotions and jolly moments through her Instagram stories.

She recently posted an Instagram story holding red high heels in her hand. Along with it, she wrote, “Let’s do this.

The couple will have a simple wedding ceremony that includes self-written vows, according to reports. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21, following which they will host a reception for their celebrity friends.

Farhan and Shibani met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception.

first published:February 19, 2022, 13:38 IST