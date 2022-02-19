Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Javed Akhtar Recites Poetry for Newlyweds; Groom's Entry on ZNMD Song

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and VJ have been officially announced as man and wife in an intimate ceremony held today at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. The mega event was attended by the duo’s immediate family members like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar and Anusha Dandekar. According to a report by Bombay Times, the groom- Farhan made an entry to the tunes of Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. And Proud Papa, renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar weaved in the magic of words by reciting a sweet poem that he wrote for the happy couple.

According to the report, the guests grooved to tunes of Gallan Goodiyaan (Dil Dhadakne Do) and other peppy numbers, post the nuptials. Talking about the newly married couple, Farhan and Shibani performed on All of Me by John Legend, and marked their their first dance as man and wife. Bollywood’s popular musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and their band sang Tum Ho Toh from Farhan’s Rock On!! for the couple.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kicked off their wedding festivities with the Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The venue for the event was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

There are also reports suggesting that the duo will also have a court marriage on February 21, post which the newlywed couple will host a reception for their friends from the industry.

Earlier, in an interview with BT, Farhan’s mother and screenwriter Honey Irani spoke about the wedding and said, “Keeping COVID protocols in mind we have invited only limited guests. It was a tough task to chalk out the guestlist.”

Javed Akhtar had told BT, “Shibani is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that she and Farhan get along very well, which is great.”

If media reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That in 2015. While the actress was a contestant, Farhan was the host of the show. Apparently, sparks flew between them during that time and the duo began dating.

