Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Netizens Wonder If Bride Is Pregnant, Spot Baby Bump in First Pics

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. Several photos of the newlyweds surfaced on social media showing Shibani wearing a red fishtail gown and Farhan in a black suit. As soon as the photos emerged online, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the newlyweds.

However, a section of the internet wondered if Shibani was pregnant as they spotted a baby bump in the first pictures of newlyweds. A user wrote, “Is she pregnant?" While another one commented, “She is expecting a baby." Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani’s fans were elated to see the couple’s wedding photos and showered them with love.

Earlier in the day, celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, director Ashutosh Gowariker, composer Ehsaan Noorani, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar were clicked at the venue as they arrived for the wedding function.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar kicked off their wedding festivities with the Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The venue for the event was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

The news about the couple’s wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

If media reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That in 2015. While the actress was a contestant, Farhan was the host of the show. Apparently, sparks flew between them during that time and the duo began dating.

