Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora Glam Up for Mehendi, See Pics

Preparations are in full swing at the Akhtar residency for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. Their close friends and family members have started arriving for the Mehendi ceremony as well. Earlier, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was clicked at Farhan’s residence, now Amrita Arora, Shabana Azmi and Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar were clicked at the actor’s house for the Mehendi ceremony. Rhea will reportedly perform at her good friends’ sangeet. The colour code of the event seems to be yellow as all their guests can be seen doing beautiful, yellow ethnic wear.

Take a look at the pictures shared by the paparazzi:

Although Farhan’s father, veteran lyricist and filmmaker Javed Akhtar said that it won’t be a big fat wedding, some of Farhan’s celebrity friends and family members are surely expected at the wedding.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan’s closest friend and business partner, is definitely one of the top names on the guest list. The two together have a production housed named Excel Entertainment. Hrithik Roshan is a childhood friend of Farhan’s and is expected to be at the wedding. Dino Morea is a close friend of Farhan and Shibani. We might get to see him too at the wedding.

Meanwhile, a report in Hindustan Times stated that Farhan and Shibani will have an intimate traditional ceremony on Saturday at Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to this, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, the two parted ways in 2017.

