Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Mushy Christmas Pic Leaves Hrithik Roshan in Awe of Them

Shibani Dandekar’s Christmas post on Instagram has left the internet in awe. Shibani shared a stunning picture with her boyfriend actor Farhan Akhtar in which the couple can be seen cuddling.

‘Merry Xmass from mine to yours,’ wrote Shibani on Instagram handle along with the adorable picture. In the picture, the couple can be seen visibly in love as Farhan is leaning over Shibani and giving a sincere kiss on her head with his eyes close while the actress is capturing the lovey-dovey moment by clicking a selfie. Farhan is seen rocking his shirtless look with long hair and salt and pepper beard. The sweet gesture of love and the perfect timing of clicking the picture has won love online and many celebrities could help but comment on the photo.

See the lovely picture and the comments here:

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza also showered their love over the couple. Dandekar’s best friend VJ- Anusha commented on the picture, ‘But we aren’t in the picture,’ with a sad emoji.

Hritik Roshan called the endearing photo ‘beautiful’ and Dia Mirza just left heart emojis on the post. Netizens also showered their blessings to the glamorous couple.

One of the most popular couples in B-town, Shibani and Farhan never shy away from showing their love and appreciation for each other on social media. Earlier, both had shared pictures from their scuba diving experience in the Maldives in November.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood couples and stars celebrated Christmas together. Bollywood heartthrob couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a Christmas lunch with the Kapoor Family.

Ranveer Singh posted a goofy picture with his lady love Deepika Padukone dressed in red. ‘Merry Christmas to everyone from me and my little Elf,’ read the caption.

Bachchan family also shared the pictures from their pre-Christmas celebration family dinner.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to post an adorably fun picture from their annual Christmas dinner. In the picture, while Kareena and Saif are posing for the camera, little Taimur is taking a bite out of the turkey.