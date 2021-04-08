Farhan Akhtar Shoots For Marvel Project in Bangkok: Reports

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has bagged an international project with Marvel Studios. Unconfirmed sources said the actor has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, although when we contacted Disney, who own Marvel, they refused to comment.

“Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide," the source said.

However, the source refrained from giving details about the project. “All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," the source explained.

Marvel Studios is known for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, consisting of 24 films and two shows till date. From Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avengers, Thor, Avengers: Infinity War to Avengers: Endgame, the MCU is a multi-billion-dollar franchise. Marvel Studios is currently producing the show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Meanwhile, the actor has the film Toofan lined up for release. The actor plays a boxer in the film. Toofan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. This is the second time that Farah is working with Mehra. The two had collaborated for the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013.

Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra.

