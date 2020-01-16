Take the pledge to vote

Farhan Akhtar, Sibhani Dandekar's Pic is All Things Love, See Here

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. In the picture, Farhan can be seen sitting on a handrail as he wraps Shibani in his arms.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
From dinner outings to social media PDA, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been painting the town red. The couple, who made their relationship official, last year, has never hesitated to express their love for each other. Their social media posts speak volumes of the love and adoration the pair shares.

Likewise, on Wednesday, the actor-filmmaker took to Instagram to share a love-filled picture with his girlfriend. In the picture, Farhan can be seen sitting on a handrail as he wraps Shibani in his arms. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "When a picture says it all."

Soon after, their friends from the fraternity rushed to the comment section, to compliment the pic. While Ronit Roy wrote, “What a lovely picture. So nice.” Filmmaker Shonali Bose commented, “truly. love.”

Take a look at the post:

The picture was first shared by Shibani on Farhan's birthday. In a long heartfelt post, the actress-model thanked the actor for bringing “magic, laughter and love” in her life. Shibani wrote a meaningful ode for her partner, reminding him of the many memories they have had together. She also mentioned, how the couple spent their time “savouring protein bars together”, during “sessions in the ring”, taking “foot rubs”.

Meanwhile, Farhan is currently working on his upcoming release Toofan, playing the role of a boxer. There has been speculation that the couple might tie the knot soon, most probably after the release of Toofan release this year.

The actor-filmmaker was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has daughters Shakya and Akira.

