Farhan Akhtar Slams Amrita Puri for Alleging that Sajid Khan’s Family Knew of His Misdeeds

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not. @_Amrita_Puri https://t.co/MCLptZioWR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 13, 2018

My tweet was not directed to you. Are you related? Pardon my ignorance. Also it’s not fair to generalise as I did. My apologies. However @SimplySajidK’s misconducts were fairly well known. I’m surprised that it’s come as a shock. — Amrita Puri (@_Amrita_Puri) October 13, 2018

Filmmaker Farah Khan’s tweet condemning her brother Sajid Khan’s alleged misbehavior with women suggests that she was unaware of his actions. So does Akshay Kumar’s statement demanding cancellation of Housefull 4’s shoot until further investigation, which he tweeted on earlier the same day.However, actor Amrita Puri, known for her work in films like Aisha and Blood Money, said in a tweet on Friday that Sajid’s creepiness with respect to women was an open secret in the industry and she found it difficult to believe that his family or friends didn’t know about it.“It was fairly well known that @SimplySajidK is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes. I was warned to stay away from him if I ever came across him. I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family,” she tweeted.But Farhan Akhtar, who is Sajid’s cousin, did not take Amrita’s allegations too well. Reacting to her tweet, he said, “I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not.”Notably, Farhan and Sajid’s mothers are real sisters.Turns out Amrita didn’t know that Farhan and Sajid were cousins. Apologizing for generalizing her allegation, she replied, “My tweet was not directed to you. Are you related? Pardon my ignorance. Also it’s not fair to generalise as I did. My apologies. However @SimplySajidK’s misconducts were fairly well known. I’m surprised that it’s come as a shock.”In the wake of India’s #MeToo movement, three women have so far accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, forcing him to step down as the director of his upcoming film Housefull 4.