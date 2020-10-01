Farhan Akhtar Slams Report Claiming He's Employed Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook

Bollywood actor-producer-director Farhan Akhtar has dubbed media report as fake that claimed he has employed the services of late Sushant Singh Rajput's house staffer Keshav at his residence. Farhan took to social media to clear that the person being named in media, believed to to Sushant's cook, is not working for him.

"I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true (sic)," wrote Farhan about media report claiming that Keshav is currently working for him.

For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/Fkex3iUHug — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 1, 2020

Reportedly, Keshav was present at Sushant's house on June 14, which is when the actor allegedly died by suicide in Bandra, Mumbai. Keshav has been questioned by the Mumbai Police during the initial investigation and was later quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), when the central probe agency took over Sushant's death case in August.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing drugs and money laundering angle respectively in Sushant's case. So far, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB in a a probe that is allegedly looking into the Bollywood-drugs nexus.