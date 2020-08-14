Farhan Akhtar Spars with Shibani Dandekar Inside Boxing Ring, See Pic

Shibani Dandekar on Friday shared a post workout session glimpse with her online family. In the image, we could see Shibani lying down after sweating it out in the boxing ring.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Leaving it all in the ring thanks to the best coach ever @drewnealpt (sic)."

Yesterday, she posted an adorable click with her little pooch Tyson. “This was day one with Tyson ... Mama loves you baby girl .. except when you eat the couch!,“ read the caption.

Recently, the diva posted a stunning throwback picture of herself in which she can be seen clicking a mirror selfie in a black bikini. The caption of the picture read, "Koh Samui, this time last year! How time flies and things change! #thatbrowngirl (sic)."

Meanwhile, Shibani is currently dating actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The couple has never talked about their relationship openly but they often appear on each other's Instagram profiles. The couple is expected to take their relationship to the next level soon.

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters Akira and Shakya.