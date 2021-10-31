Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker Commend Virat Kohli For Backing Mohammed Shami Against Abuse

After India lost to Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup, there were many trolls who attacked cricketer Mohammed Shami online. The cricketer had to face abuse due to his religion, which grabbed headlines. On Saturday, Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli spoke out against trolls. During a press conference, Kohli hit out at ‘spineless’ people saying that attacking someone in the name of religion is the most ‘pathetic’ thing to do. After his statement, actors Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Nakuul Mehta and others took to Twitter to commend the skipper.

Sharing a picture of Kohli, Farhan wrote, “Well said captain." Whereas Swara retweeted Kohli’s speech with clapping emojis. Actor Nakuul Mehta further commented, “Kohli’s BEST KNOCK, yet!” Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also shared the post, writing, “The captain has spoken!"

In the press-conference, the cricketer had said, ““To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. That’s a very sacred and personal thing to every human being.”

He further added, “People take out their frustrations because they obviously have no understanding of what we do as individuals. They have no understanding of how much effort we put on the field. They have no understanding of the fact that someone like Mohammad Shami has won India a number of matches in the last few years and he has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah, when it comes to making an impact in games.”

Meanwhile, India will play against New Zealand on Sunday. They are slated to play against Afghanistan on November 3.

