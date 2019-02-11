English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farhan Akhtar Takes Romance With Shibani Dandekar to Next Level, Pens Poem For Her On Instagram
In his latest social media post, Farhan Akhtar has written a romantic poem for his lady love Shibani Dandekar.
Image Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar/ Instagram
Loading...
Ever since Farhan Akhtar began dating Shibani Dandekar, the couple have made no efforts to keep their relationship under wraps. Despite not having spoken about it in public, their respective social media handles are full of loved-up posts and pictures. The latest addition to their social media PDA is a romantic poem that the actor-filmmaker wrote for Shibani.
Farhan posted a photo of them snuggling up in a couch, laughing away. While he looked dapper in a black coat, Shibani looked all summery in a gorgeous floral co-ord. Four poetic lines accompanied the picture.
The two have been setting couple goals ever since they started dating. Shibani and Farhan's official Instagram handles are full of the couples' photos which continue to give fans enbouh sneak peek into their love-filled relationship. Take a look:
Shibani will soon be seen playing Vijaya Lakshmi in the Telugu film That Is Mahalakshmi and Malayalam film Zam Zam. Both these films are the remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen.
Farhan, on the other hand, will be seen in The Sky Is Pink which will feature Priyanka Chopra with him. He is also producing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy.
Follow @News18ovies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Farhan posted a photo of them snuggling up in a couch, laughing away. While he looked dapper in a black coat, Shibani looked all summery in a gorgeous floral co-ord. Four poetic lines accompanied the picture.
The two have been setting couple goals ever since they started dating. Shibani and Farhan's official Instagram handles are full of the couples' photos which continue to give fans enbouh sneak peek into their love-filled relationship. Take a look:
Shibani will soon be seen playing Vijaya Lakshmi in the Telugu film That Is Mahalakshmi and Malayalam film Zam Zam. Both these films are the remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen.
Farhan, on the other hand, will be seen in The Sky Is Pink which will feature Priyanka Chopra with him. He is also producing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy.
Follow @News18ovies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thank God BAFTA Has a Host: Joanna Lumley Takes a Dig at Oscars For Firing Kevin Hart
- Grammy Awards 2019: Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Michelle Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance
- Manchester City Hit Chelsea for Six as Sergio Aguero Grabs Hat-trick
- Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Should Look Up History of 'Azadi' Before Making it Their Morning Alarm
- Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results