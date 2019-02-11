Farhan Akhtar Takes Romance With Shibani Dandekar to Next Level, Pens Poem For Her On Instagram

Ever since Farhan Akhtar began dating Shibani Dandekar, the couple have made no efforts to keep their relationship under wraps. Despite not having spoken about it in public, their respective social media handles are full of loved-up posts and pictures. The latest addition to their social media PDA is a romantic poem that the actor-filmmaker wrote for Shibani.Farhan posted a photo of them snuggling up in a couch, laughing away. While he looked dapper in a black coat, Shibani looked all summery in a gorgeous floral co-ord. Four poetic lines accompanied the picture.The two have been setting couple goals ever since they started dating. Shibani and Farhan's official Instagram handles are full of the couples' photos which continue to give fans enbouh sneak peek into their love-filled relationship. Take a look:Shibani will soon be seen playing Vijaya Lakshmi in the Telugu film That Is Mahalakshmi and Malayalam film Zam Zam. Both these films are the remakes of Kangana Ranaut's Queen.Farhan, on the other hand, will be seen in The Sky Is Pink which will feature Priyanka Chopra with him. He is also producing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.