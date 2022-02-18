CHANGE LANGUAGE
Farhan Akhtar to Perform a Special Song for His Bride Shibani Dandekar During Sangeet Ceremony?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, as per reports, will tie the knot on February 19. Photo: Instagram

According to reports, Farhan Akhtar has something special in store for his bride. Actress Rhea Chakraborty will also be performing at the Sangeet ceremony.

Entertainment Bureau

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding festivities kicked off with their Mehendi ceremony on Thursday evening. The couple, who will reportedly have a traditional wedding ceremony is gearing up for their sangeet ceremony and if recent reports are to be believed, the groom-to-be has something special in store for his bride. According to India Today, the filmmaker will be performing a special song for his fiance at the sangeet ceremony. Moreover, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and her friends also have a special performance planned for her.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is close to the Dandekar sisters will also be performing, as per the reports.

Further reports state that Farhan and Shibani will have a simple wedding function in presence of their close friends and family members. The traditional wedding will apparently be followed by a court marriage which will take place on Monday, February 21.

Meanwhile, the venue for their Mehendi ceremony was Farhan’s Mumbai home and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

Shibani, who opted for a yellow outfit for the function, danced her heart out with her friends and family members. She grooved to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aankh Marey’ song from the film Simmba. On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty performed on ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

On the film front, Farhan is set to return to the directorial chair with his next titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

first published:February 18, 2022, 15:32 IST