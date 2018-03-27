English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farhan Akhtar To Play a Cop in Don 3? Here is the Truth
The first two films in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, not only performed well at the Box office but were also appreciated by the audience.
The third installment of Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don is in talks due to which a lot of speculations have been made around the casting and the story of the film. The 2006 released action-thriller, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don which released in 1978. Ever Since Farhan has hinted working on the script of Don 3, a lot of reports have been doing the rounds that the actor-director would play a cop in the new film.
Rubbishing the reports on Twitter, Farhan wrote, "Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the film's fanbase via false news."
The first film in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, not only performed well at the box office but was also appreciated by the audience. Don 2, released in 2011, saw a similar response by critics and the public alike.
