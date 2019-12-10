Take the pledge to vote

Farhan Akhtar to Remake Colin Farrell's Thriller Phone Booth?

It is being speculated that Farhan Akhtar is going to remake Hollywood film 'Phone Booth' and is currently in talks with his team about how to take it forward.

December 10, 2019
Farhan Akhtar is speculated to be making a remake of the classic American Thriller Phone Booth (2002) that featured Colin Farrell in lead role. Katrina Kaif is being considered to be in the running for one of the leading ladies in the project.

According a report, "The remake of American film was to be done by Fox a long time ago when it was released around 2003. Saif Ali Khan was considered to play lead in it but the project never took off. Now once again there is a talk that Farhan is planning to make a film called Phone Bhooth. However, it is not yet clear if he is remaking same film or planning to bring a fresh story. The project has not been confirmed by him as of now."

Farhan is currently preparing for Rakeysh Omprakah Mehra’s Toofan and is said to be in talks with his team regarding the remake project, claims the same report.

The movie Phone Booth is about a publicist, who finds his life under threat when he answers a call. The caller, who claims to know about his extra martial affair, threatens him to tell the truth to his wife or he will be shot the minute he puts the call down.

The movie had an unofficial Indian remake by the title Knock Out (2010) starring Sanjay Dutt, Irfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The movie was not very successful at the box office. In October 2010, the Bombay High Court ordered the producers of the film to pay a portion of their revenue to 20th Century Fox, who owned the rights of the movie, since the remake was not authorised.

