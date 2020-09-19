Farhan Akhtar to Set the Tone of IPL Opening Match Tonight by Kicking off Toofan Promotions

Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film is all about the sporting spirit. The actor-filmmaker has trained hard for the role of a national level boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. And what better way to kick off promotions of the film than at the most anticipated sporting event in the country?

Farhan will be promoting his film as he opens Star Sports' Live Broadcast on 'Cricket Live', ahead of the opening match of Dream11 IPL 2020 tonight. He will set the tone of the tournament by introducing 'Cricket Live' 6pm onwards, before the much-anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. He will be addressing today's testing times, and how we need to 'Believe' to ride over this 'Toofaan'.

Farhan said, "These are trying times and our nation continues to persevere and move forward. With the world picking up pace in the new normal, the announcement of the IPL was a breath of fresh air. I have been looking forward to some sporting action, and LIVE Indian cricket is back after a long hiatus."

"There's much to learn from the journey of a team or an individual in it. To rise after you fall, to learn from ones mistakes and most importantly, to stay grounded and humble in victory. I resonate with this feeling even more after working on my upcoming film 'Toofaan' in which sport is the backdrop, made on similar ethos. It is important, especially in these times, to stay resilient, optimistic and ready to battle all odds for a better tomorrow. Personally, it also is an absolute pleasure to open the maiden show 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports preceding one of the most awaited IPL clashes - MI and CSK. Looking forward to a grand opening game," he added.