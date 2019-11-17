Farhan Akhtar Trains for Toofan with Shibani Dandekar's Kickboxing Coach
Farhan Akhtar has joined hands with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years for 'Toofan' in which he will be seen playing a boxer.
Image: Farhan Akhtar preps for 'Toofan'
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shared a new training photograph from his upcoming film Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share the behind-the-scene (BTS) photo. He captioned the image: "Storming into the weekend."
To fit into the shoes of the character, Farhan has undergone a major body transformation and is also undertaking special boxing lessons to essay his role with perfection. From the caption the actor shared with his boxing pic it is evident that Drew Neal, former kickboxing champion, is helping Farhan train for the film.
Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for Toofan in which he will be seen playing a boxer. The two last collaborated together for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.
Toofan, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures, will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020.
(With inputs from IANS)
