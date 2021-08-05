Farhan Akhtar Trolled For Congratulating Women’s Hockey Team in Now-deleted Tweet

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team clinched the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics and celebrations are on across the country. The internet is flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes from celebrities to commoners. On Thursday, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar joined the bandwagon with the best intentions and shared a post on Twitter. However, he made a blunder as instead of congratulating the men’s hockey team, he gave a shout out to the Indian women’s hockey players. Within minutes, Farhan realised his mistake and instantly deleted the tweet. Be that as it may, netizens were in no mood to spare him for the mistake and came hard at the actor.

In a tweet, Farhan wrote, “Go girls!! So proud of #TeamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal. Super stuff.”

The blunder could not escape eagle-eyed netizens who left no stone unturned in trolling Farhan. Here are some tweets from the ongoing meme-fest.

A few Twitter users questioned why he would mix up athletes. Some pointed out that of all the actors, Farhan, who essays the roles of athletes in sports biopics, would make such an error.

These guys play athletes in their Biopics. pic.twitter.com/V6H0xkjD6m— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 5, 2021

Later, the 47-year-old shared another tweet but did not include the gender of the winning team. He wrote, “So proud of Team India for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal.. super stuff. Tokyo 2020. Hockey.”

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s glorious win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came after 41 years as they brought bronze for the country by emerging victorious over the German side. The Indian women hockey team lost to Argentina in the semi-final match on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here