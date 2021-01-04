Farhan Akhtar Turns Photographer with Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Daughter Akira as Muses

After being a Bollywood actor, director, screenwriter and producer, it seems Farhan Akhtar is keen on adding another feather to his cap - that of a photographer. The actor has used daughter Akira and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as muses to test his photography skills.

Farhan shared a photo of Akira, his daughter with ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, which seems to have been taken during a recent beach holiday. One can see the sun shrouded in clouds and a bit of the sea behind her as Akira looks straight into the camera. He also added a little note with the picture which read, "Saturday's be like .. #musiclove @akiraakhtar."

For Shibani's picture, Farhan chose the black and white mode. He clicked a candid with the actress looking at their pet dog.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Saraf in The Sky Is Pink. He will next be seen in Toofan, essaying the role of a boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. The movie would also be starring Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.