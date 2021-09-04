Farhan Akhtar Unveils Poster of Rishi Kapoor's Last Film Sharmaji Namkeen; Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Says 'Miss You'

On the late actor Rishi Kapoor’s birthday, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share the poster of the film Sharmaji Namkeen which happens to be Kapoor’s last film. His daughter Ridhima Kapor Sahni too shared the poster and penned a heartfelt note alongside it. The poster features the actor in his jolly element. While sharing the first look Farhan also expressed gratitude towards Paresh Rawal who stepped in in Kapoor’s absence.

“We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film," Farhan wrote.

“A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi Ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light hearted, coming-of-age story of a lovable 60 year old man," the post continued.

Actress Alia Bhatt who happens to be Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor’s partner took to her Instagram stories to share the poster, and wrote, “miss you" along with a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, remembered her ‘Chintu uncle’ while sharing the picture.

One of the multifaceted, lively, legendary actors to have graced the silver screen was Rishi Kapoor. The charismatic actor was born on September 4, 1952. His death left a huge void in the Hindi film industry.

