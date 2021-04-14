Farhan Akhtar Urges People to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe'

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to stay indoors, in his new social media post on Wednesday. The actor wrote about how one must not venture out just because there are political rallies and religious gatherings. He said it was important to not fall prey to “peer pressure".

People asking why should we stay in when political rallies and religious gatherings are going on should remember the schoolyard argument re peer pressure ‘just because someone jumps off a cliff …’ #StayHome #staysafe— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 14, 2021

Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Maharashtra owing to the Covid outbreak, barring groups of more than five people in public.

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in the film Toofan. He plays a boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and featuring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

Reports are also doing the round that Farhan has bagged an international project with Marvel Studios. Unconfirmed sources said the actor has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, although when we contacted Disney, who owns Marvel, they refused to comment.

