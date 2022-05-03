Farhan Akhtar Wins Best Actor, Suriya's Jai Bhim Bags Best Film At Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022

The 12th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards were announced on Monday with Farhan Akhtar and Suriya’s Jai Bhim taking home the biggest honours. Farhan was awarded the Best Actor for his performance in Toofan. The film released on the OTT platform last year. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also starred Mrunal Thakur.

Meanwhile, Jai Bhim won the Best Film. The film stars Suriya in the lead and was directed by TJ Gnanavel. It was also an OTT release and received rave reviews. The Tamil movie’s actor Manikandan was awarded the Best Supporting Actor award.

According to India Today, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s film Chehre received a special mention by the Jury. Ergaal and Nata Samrat received the award for Best Film (Jury).

Check out the

Best Film - Jai Bhim

Best Film (Jury) - Ergaal and Nata Samrat

Best Animation - Motu Patlu in Toy World

Best Documentary - The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh

Best Documentary (Jury) - Pearl City Massacre

Best Director - Raj Madiraju for Grey: The Spy Who Loved Me

Best Director (Jury) - Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar for Notes To A Lover From Jenny Adam And Her Beautiful Family

Best Director (Animation) - Sumit Das and Akshay Sanjeev Chavan for Rudra - The Forgotten World

Best Debut Director - Vijay Kanakamedala for Naandhi and Shailesh Bhimrao Dupare for Palyad (The Other Story)

Best Debut Director - Dr Balakrishna MR

Best Screenplay - Rushikesh Bhadane for Rift

Best Cinematography - Nismal Noushad for Pullu Rising

Best Editing - Chen Zhi Wei for Three Wishes

Best VFX - Srikanth Kandala for A Beautiful Breakup

Best Actress - Dagar Tudu for Asha

Best Actor - Farhan Akhtar for Toofaan

Best Supporting Actor - Manikandan for Jai Bhim

Best Supporting Actress - Mrunalini for Notes To A Lover From Jenny Adam And Her Beautiful Family

Best Background Music - Ilaiyaraaja for A Beautiful Breakup

Best Production House - excel Entertainment and Etcetera Entertainment

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.