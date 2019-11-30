After Akshay Kumar and Vijay Deverakonda, more celebrities took to Twitter to express outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of 22-year-old woman veterinarian from Hyderabad. Her charred body was found on Thursday, near Shadnagar town, and it is suspected that she was raped by men who offered to help her punctured vehicle. Celebrities expressed shock and grief and collectively stood up for laws and humanity in the country.

It is reported that the victim called her sister around 9.45 p.m. and told her that her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. She also said that she was feeling frightened due to presence of some truck drivers near her.

Two truck drivers and two cleaners have been arrested by Cyberabad police for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Police Commissioner said a request would be made to hand over the case to the fast track court, Mahbubnagar to expedite the prosecution for maximum punishment to the accused.

He said 10 police teams investigated the case and cracked it within 48 hours with the help of CCTV analysis, eye witnesses and human intelligence.

Akshay Kumar tweeted how we as society "seem to be losing it", and how there was a dire need of ‘stricter laws’ to make such crimes stop.

Yami Gautam too expressed her anger and said, “Anger, sorrow, shock ...how could these inhuman, unimaginable crimes against women still happen despite such strong uproar and awareness! Do these demons have no fear of punishment or law? Where are we going wrong and lagging behind as a system and as a society."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that he feels numb and deeply anguished to read about the inhuman crime. He added that the culprits should be given stringent punishment for this heinous crime.

Farhan Akhtar also expressed shock and grief. He said it was "another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief."

Television actor Karanvir Bohra tweeted that he is "disturbed and shocked."

He added, "This happening in my country angers me, makes my blood boil. The punishment to these murderers and rapists should be so severe for such a heinous crime."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli said that he is "absolutely shocked and disgusted."

Kohli demanded death penalty in such cases. He wrote that "the monsters that commit these crimes should be fast tracked the death penalty."

Rakul Preet had earlier tweeted, "I don’t even know how to react about the incident. It's high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific."

The heinous crime also saw celebs from the Telugu film industry reacting on social media. Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh and Ravi Teja were among those who spoke their minds in the matter.

Vijay, who is a Telugu actor, expressed his views as he wrote, "We should take responsibility of our men/boys at home, our friends and in our surroundings. Stand up to any wrong behaviour, correct them and make them understand. And those who don't behave like humans don't deserve human rights. Give them what they deserve."

Keerthy Suresh wrote, "THings are getting fearsome by the day. I am just speechless at this moment not knowing who is to be blamed especially in a city like Hyderabad which I assumed to be super safe city."

Ravi Teja wrote: "Laws and police are there to control crimes but not animals. Creating enough awareness regarding punishments is much needed."

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.