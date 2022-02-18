Farhan Akhtar's Daughters Shakya and Akira to Attend His and Shibani Dandekar's Wedding

After months of speculations, Farhan Akhtar is finally tieing the knot with Shibani Dandekar on Saturday, February 19. The couple will be having a simple wedding ceremony with their close friends and family members in attendance. Now, news comes in that Farhan’s daughters from his previous marriage with Adhuna Bhabani will be in attendance. Farhan and Adhuna parted ways in 2017 and are co-parents to Shakya and Akira.

According to a close friend of Farhan, quoted by IndiaToday.in, “He introduced Shibani to his kids early on, so that they got to know her a bit and also got to spend time with them. It is beautiful how the kids have formed a bond with Shibani and now will be at the wedding to officially welcome her into their family."

The friend quoted by the publication also stated that Farhan and Shibani were in no rush to get married and they took their time to know each other.

Talking of family, last month Shabana Azmi had shared an unseen family photo which also included Javed Akhtar’s first wife and Farhan, Zoya’s mother, Honey Irani. Take a look at the photo:

The lovebirds met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do That and started dating shortly after that.

They started dating after a while and have been going strong for many years. Now, they are set to get married. Farhan’s two daughters with his ex-wife Adhuna - Shakya (21) and Akira (15) will attend his and Shibani’s wedding. A close friend of the couple tells us that the girls are quite friendly with Shibani and have taken a liking to her as a friend.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Farhan and Shibani were seen leaving for Khandala, where the wedding ceremony is supposed to take place. It will be happening on 19th February at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse. Following that, they will have a registered marriage and a reception on February 21. Reprots further state that instead of having a traditional Marathi marriage or a nikah ceremony, the couple will have a simple wedding where they will exchange vows.

