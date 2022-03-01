Farhan Akhtar's Ex-wife Adhuna Gives Warning to Trolls Amid His Wedding With Shibani Dandekar

Days after Farhan Akhtar’s wedding with Shibani Dandekar, the actor-director’s ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani has shared a cryptic post in which she has come down heavily on trolls. In an Instagram post, Adhuna gave a strong warning to social media users, stating that she will block those who spread negativity.

“Heads up trollers. I’m just straight-up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here!" She also captioned the post with the hashtags, " #liveandletlive #goodvibesonly". Preity Zinta took the comment section and wrote, “Except for Covid positive I hope. Love u babe.” Nandita Mahtani and Manisha Koirala dropped hearts in the comments section.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna had announced their separation in a joint statement in 2017. However, they maintained that their two daughters would remain their priority.

Adhuna Bhabani is a popular hairstylist in Bollywood. She also has several products, salons, and hairstyling institutions of her own. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani got married in 2000 after dating each other for three years. They parted ways in 2017. The former couple had released a joint official statement, which read, “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

Farhan and Adhuna have often reunited for their daughters, Akira and Shakya’s birthdays. They continue to share an amicable relationship.

After parting ways with Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna Bhabani found love in Nicolo Morea, who happens to be Bollywood actor Dino Morea’s brother. In 2019, she made her relationship Instagram official with Nicolo with a mushy post.

